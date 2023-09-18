Robinson College of Business Undergraduate Programs Highly Ranked in 2024 U.S. News Undergraduate Rankings

Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four undergraduate specialties and the B.B.A. at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are ranked among the nation’s best programs in the 2024 Best Colleges edition of U.S. News & World Report, released today (Sept. 18).

Risk management and insurance is No. 3.

Computer information systems is No. 8 overall and No. 7 among public institutions.

Real estate is No. 12 overall and No. 9 among public institutions.

Marketing is No. 35 overall and No. 18 among public institutions.

The B.B.A. is No. 47 overall and No. 29 among public institutions.

U.S. News determines its undergraduate business rankings by surveying deans and senior faculty at each of the 523 undergraduate business schools accredited by AACSB International (formerly the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business).

“We are gratified that our peers at other business schools hold our undergraduate programs in such high regard,” said Robinson College Dean Richard Phillips. “We are committed to ensuring our curriculum prepares students for success, and our graduates are in high demand.”

