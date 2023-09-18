Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report 2023: Envisions Sector Reaching US$ 7.5 Billion by 2031, Driven by a 7.8% CAGR
Outsourcing drug discovery activities in oncology could provide several advantages to pharmaceutical and biotech companies.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a dynamic shift in drug discovery processes, with a growing emphasis on outsourcing various stages of drug development. The Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market has emerged as a critical component of this evolving landscape. In this blog, we will delve into the key insights, trends, and major players shaping this market, which is projected to reach over US$ 7.5 billion by 2031.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
The Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market is currently valued at US$ 3.6 billion (as of 2022) and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2031. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical companies and a growing focus on personalized medicines and orphan drugs.
𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠?
Pharmaceutical and biotech companies require a spectrum of services to support their drug development efforts. Outsourcing has become an attractive option, offering cost-efficiency and access to specialized expertise. Moreover, the complexity of drug development has surged, with advancements in technology and automation creating opportunities for market players. Innovations such as AI, ML, and robotics are enhancing the efficiency and precision of drug discovery activities, further fueling market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market is multifaceted and can be analyzed through several lenses:
Segmentation:
Type: Services encompass Chemical Services and Biology Services, catering to different aspects of drug discovery.
Drug Molecule: Small Molecules and Large Molecules form the foundation of drug development.
Discovery Approach: Empirical Drug Discovery and Rational Drug Discovery approaches shape the research process.
Workflow: Key stages include Target Identification and Screening, Lead Identification and Candidate Optimization, Development of Disease Models, Pre-formulation Studies, Entire Clinical Trials, and others.
Therapeutic Area: The market serves a wide range of therapeutic areas, from Oncology to Central Nervous System disorders.
End-user: Stakeholders include Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, and Academic Institutes.
Regional Analysis:
The market spans across regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region contributes uniquely to the industry's growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐲:
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
Albany Molecular Research Inc.
GVK Biosciences Private Limited
Sygnature Discovery
Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.
Domainex Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Jubilant Biosys Ltd.
Evotec SE
Eurofins Discovery
GenScript Biotech Corporation
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The market is highly competitive, with companies vying for market share. Company profiles include insights into their product portfolios, sales footprint, key subsidiaries or distributors, strategies, recent developments, and financials.
The Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market is on an upward trajectory, driven by increased outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotech companies. As technology continues to evolve and research grows more complex, outsourcing offers a strategic advantage. With a diverse range of service providers and a plethora of therapeutic areas, this market is set to revolutionize drug development and improve healthcare outcomes globally. As we journey into the future, expect the drug discovery outsourcing industry to play an increasingly pivotal role in the quest for innovative medicines.
