Programmatic Display Advertising Market to Grow at 35.8% CAGR by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

The Programmatic Display Advertising Market is driven by data-driven targeting, automation efficiency, and personalized ad campaigns for better ROI.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global programmatic display advertising market based on ad format, type, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

► The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global programmatic display advertising market. The high digital dependence during the lockdowns and surge in social media traffic brought immense opportunities for engaging with online audiences as well as keeping brand awareness high.

► In addition, the rapid spread of the pandemic compelled governments to enforce the closing of public spaces, schools, and borders, empowering many businesses and marketers to update their online marketing strategies. Businesses also invested more on online advertising, which propelled the market growth.

► The growth of the market during the post-pandemic period is expected to be driven by the extensive rise in social media advertising, increase in influencers, rapid growth in opportunities in OTT advertising, and growth in voice searches.

Based on ad format, the online video segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global programmatic display advertising market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. The mobile video segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the online display and mobile display segments.



Based on type, the private marketplaces segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global programmatic display advertising market in 2021, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the real time bidding segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.1% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the selective adsorption segments.



In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment captured the largest market share of nearly one-fourth in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the IT and telecom segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global programmatic display advertising market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the programmatic display advertising market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 38.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Key Market Players:

► Adobe Inc.

► Basis Tech

► Connexity, Inc

► Google, LLC

► Integrated Ad Science (IAS)

► Iponweb Limited

► LG Electronics

► MediaMath, Inc.

► Magnite, Inc.

► NextRoll, Inc.

► RythmOne, LLC

► Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

► The Trade Desk

► Verizon Communications, Inc.

► Voyage Group

► Xandr, Inc.

