Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Veradigm, Holley, and Orthofix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Veradigm, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX).



Veradigm, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX)

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm disclosed that it “detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that have occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a mis-statement to reported revenues during those periods.” As a result, the Company reported that it expects “a reduction in revenue from continuing operations of approximately $20 million dollars in the aggregate from what it otherwise reported since the 3rd quarter of 2021 and expected to report for the 4th quarter of 2022.” The Company added that it is “continuing to evaluate the materiality of the mis-statement to determine if the full amount of this adjustment will flow through in the 4th quarter of 2022 or if prior periods will also require adjustment.” As a result, Veradigm revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced that it would not be filing its 2022 annual report on time.

On this news, Veradigm’s stock price fell $2.12 per share, or 12.76%, to close at $14.49 per share on March 1, 2023.

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY)

On July 16, 2021, Empower Ltd., previously operating as a SPAC, completed a business combination with Holley Intermediate Holdings, Inc. The combined company became Holley and its common stock and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “HLLY” and “HLLY WT,” respectively.

The investigation concerns whether Holley and certain top executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or omitted material information regarding Holley’s business, operations, and prospects.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

On September 12, 2023, before the market opened, Orthofix disclosed that its Board's independent directors made the unanimous decision to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from their roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer, respectively. The Board also requested that Mr. Valentine resign from the Board. The Company further disclosed that the decision followed an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company's independent directors, and that the Board determined that each of the executives engaged in conduct that "violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company's values and culture."

On this news, Orthofix's share price fell $5.62, or 30.2%, to close at $13.01 per share on September 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

