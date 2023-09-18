Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Xponential, Advance Auto Parts, and Waldencast, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), and Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF)

Xponential purports to be the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands and went public on July 21, 2021 at $12.00 per share. On April 6, 2022, an entity affiliated with Xponential's Chairman of the Board sold 5.175M shares at $20.00 per share in a secondary offering. On February 8, 2023, Xponential's founder and CEO, Anthony Geisler, and the Chairman's entity sold 5.75 million shares at $24.50 per share in another secondary equity offering.

Before the market opened on June 27, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report Xponential Fitness (XPOF) - "Abusive Franchisor That Is A House of Cards". The report alleges Geisler, "has a long history of misleading investors and business partners….We discovered XPOF is hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling."

On this news, Xponential's stock price has fallen intraday $7.62 per share to $17.51, a drop of 30.3% on very heavy volume.

For more information on the Xponential investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/XPOF

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP)

On May 31, 2023, Advance Auto Parts revealed disappointing results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, including a net sales decrease of more than 1.6% compared to the prior year and an operating margin rate of 2.6%, “well below expectations due to higher than planned investments to narrow competitive price gaps in the professional sales channel as well as unfavorable product mix.” Advance Auto Parts also disclosed that it was slashing its full year 2023 guidance, which it had provided just three months earlier, given that it now “expect[s] the competitive dynamics . . . faced in the first quarter to continue.” Advance Auto Parts further revealed that it was cutting its quarterly dividend by 84% “to provide enhanced financial flexibility.”

Om this news, the price of Advance Auto Parts stock declined approximately 35%.

For more information on the Advance Auto Parts investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AAP

Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD)

On April 25, 2023, Waldencast announced that it will be unable to file its 2022 annual report on time and will be postponing its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter earnings call due to an ongoing review of the Company’s year-end 2022 financial statements. Specifically, the Company is conducting an analysis regarding certain accounting issues in connection with the sale of certain Obagi products for the Vietnam market.

On this news, the price of Waldencast shares declined by $0.57 per share, or approximately 6.20%, from $9.20 per share to close at $8.63 on April 25, 2023.

For more information on the Waldencast investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/WALD

