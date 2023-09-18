FLIR Designator Targeting Pods Market Product Development Strategies by Prominent Players

Allied Market Research - Logo

FLIR Designator Targeting Pods Market by Component , by Fit and by Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global FLIR (forward-looking infrared) designator targeting pods market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for enhanced targeting systems. Targeting pods are target designation devices that identify & guide weapons on the designated target. The sensors installed in forward-looking infrared cameras use detection of infrared radiation emitted from a heat source or thermal radiation, to create an image assembled for target designation. Targeting pods are used in precision-guided munitions (PGM) such as laser-guided weaponry. Moreover, targeting pods can be used as surveillance system to detect, auto-track, and identify targets over long distances utilizing laser spot tracker for receiving reflected range-finder signal.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Targeting pod system manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Military agencies are witnessing delay in procurement of targeting pods due to disruption in supply chain caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Governments worldwide are diverting financial resources to healthcare services as priority in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic; hence, creating budget constraints for military agencies.

Research & development of targeting pod system is adversely affected due to lack of workforce caused by the travel bans imposed by governments globally to slow the spread of COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in military aircraft upgradation program, increase in demand for aircraft payload-based targeting systems, and rise in adoption of short-wave infrared (SWIR) are the factors that drive the global FLIR designator targeting pods market. However, high cost associated with development & development of targeting pods and stringent policies against transfer of technology hinder the market growth. On the contrary, developments in optical electro-targeting systems, space warfare technology, and fifth-generation fighter aircrafts present new pathways in the industry.

The global FLIR designator targeting pods market trends are as follows:

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐮𝐩𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦

Military agencies are investing in procurement of modern targeting pods for integration into aging aircrafts to enhance target engagement capabilities. For instance, in 2019, the US Department of Defense has placed a 329 million USD contract with the Sierra Nevada Corporation (electronic systems provider and systems integrator specializing in microsatellites, telemedicine, and commercial orbital transportation services headquartered in Nevada, US) to manufacture 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). The A-29 Super Tucano, is a Brazilian turboprop light attack aircraft designed and built by Embraer SA (Brazilian defense conglomerate). The A-29 Super Tucano carries a wide variety of weapons, including precision-guided munitions, and was designed to be a low-cost system operated in low-threat environments. In addition to its manufacture in Brazil, Embraer has set up a production line in the United States in conjunction with Sierra Nevada Corporation for the manufacture of A-29's to many export customers. The contract includes FLIR designator targeting pods for six of the aircraft. In addition to the 12 aircraft, the contract provides for ground training equipment, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment and support services. Such surge in military aircraft upgradation program is expected to boost the global FLIR designator targeting pods market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Israel Aerospace Industries, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oioptik., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman, MOOG Inc., Ultra Electronics, FLIR Systems

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 : Environmental Control Unit, Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Camera, Moving Map System, Digital Data Recorder, Processor, FLIR Sensor, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐭 : OEM Fit, Upgradation

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 : UAV, Combat Aircraft, Attack Helicopter, Bombers

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa