Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market to Hit Sales of US$ 4,942.2 Million By 2031 | Astute Analyica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟗𝟎𝟎.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 and is projected to generate a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟗𝟒𝟐.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟏% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
During the projected period, 2023–2031, the hand, foot, and mouth treatment disease is expected to expand at a remarkable rate. The main drivers of the market's growth globally are the rising prevalence of viral infections and intensive research and development. HFMD, or hand, foot, and mouth disease, is a contagious illness brought on by the enterovirus genus, namely Coxsackievirus A16 and enterovirus A71.
Children under the age of five are susceptible to the common pediatric ailment of hand, foot, and mouth disease. The necessity for drug discovery research is increasing as the number of HFMD patients is rising. This then fuels the market's expansion. For instance, the incidence rate of hand, foot, and mouth disease, according to the National Institute of Health, is characterized by a peak every two years. The annual incidence rate varied between 98.81 cases per 100,000 people in 2020 and 435.63 cases per 100,000 people in 2018, from 2010 to 2021.
The general public's understanding of hand, foot, and mouth illnesses has grown during the past few years. Governments of various countries are launching several awareness campaigns, which are accelerating the market's expansion. For instance, on September 2023, India's Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development stated, that the country's goal is to eradicate foot and mouth disease (FMD) by the year 2030. The announcement claims that preliminary efforts have been taken to introduce a successful combination vaccine for the illness and hemorrhagic septicemia in Haryana.
Technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), is increasingly being used in the treatment of hand, foot, and mouth disease. This is not a new development. In the general medical industry, AI-driven diagnostic tools have seen a staggering 35% growth in use since 2020, with prediction accuracy rates sometimes reaching as high as 90%, according to a 2022 report by Global Health Metrics. For instance, a mobile AI application that analyzes symptoms captured with a camera to identify suspected cases of HFMD. Given that the number of smartphone users worldwide could reach millions by 2025, with smartphone penetration exceeding 70% in Southeast Asia, such an application could provide an instant preliminary diagnosis.
𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 (𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐬) 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
NSAIDs, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, held a commanding 59.89% of the market share in 2022. Due to their ability to simultaneously relieve pain and reduce inflammation, they have emerged as the primary treatment for HFMD symptoms.
The affordability of them makes them a popular choice across all economic strata, which adds to their popularity. The predicted NSAID CAGR of 6.6% reflects the continued dependence on these medications and foresees its constant demand, which is fueled by both the recurrence of HFMD and the widespread belief in NSAIDs' therapeutic efficacy.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) Treatment market on a global scale. With a substantial 54% share of the global market revenue in 2022, Asia-Pacific's supremacy became glaringly. This unrivaled supremacy results from the region's distinctive demographic and epidemiological traits.
Historically, China has been the largest potential market due to the prevalence of HFMD, which frequently causes millions of cases per year during significant outbreaks. Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Japan further emphasize the Asia-Pacific region's importance for the market.
Asia-Pacific, which includes some of the world's most populated countries, including China and India, is a hotbed of high population density, particularly in developing urban centers. Such circumstances unintentionally facilitate the rapid spread of infectious diseases like HFMD. For instance, children in Kolkata were suffering from the extremely contagious hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) in September 2023 during the dengue outbreak.
Numerous governments in the Asia-Pacific region have made large investments in research, development, and awareness campaigns in response to the HFMD's cyclical threat. China has significantly increased its expenditure on HFMD vaccine research over the past ten years as a result of its struggle with repeated outbreaks. Parallel to this, through creative approaches, local pharmaceutical companies have partly met regional need, including titans like Sinovac Biotech.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Some of the top businesses in the market include Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Emergex Vaccines Holdings Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, CJ HealthCare Corp., and Adimmune Corp. These enterprises are concentrating on tactics including the creation of new vaccines, market expansion abroad, and the purchase of new production facilities, businesses, technology, goods, or services.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
• Emergex Vaccines Ltd
• Bejing Vigoo Biological Co., LTD
• Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology
• Sentinext Therapeutics
• Sinovac Biotech.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Coxsackievirus A16
• Coxsackievirus A6
• Enterovirus 71 (EV-A71)
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Pain Relievers
• Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs
• Nucleoside Analogue Antivirals
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Topical
• Oral
• Intravenous
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐄𝐀
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
