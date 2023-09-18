Luzerne County Down Syndrome Network Buddy Walk Announces DJ MPower will be performing at the Buddy Walk 10/8/2023

DJ MPower to perform at Luzerne County Down Syndrome Network Buddy Walk October 8, 2023

DJ MPower is a professional club and event DJ who happens to have Down Syndrome

DJ MPower is a professional club and event DJ who happens to have Down Syndrome

DALLAS, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luzerne County Down Syndrome Network Buddy Walk (http://www.downsyndromenetwork.org / Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064668284447&mibextid=b06tZ0) announced today that DJ MPower (aka MIchael Papazian) (Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/djmikeypower?mibextid=b06tZ0 / Instagram: https://instagram.com/djmpoweraz/) will be performing a 2-hour house music set at Buddy Walk at Misericordia University - Mangelsdorf Field Sunday, October 8 - 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Through events such as the National Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk, Luzerne County Down Syndrome Network Buddy Walk’s mission is to advance acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome while raising funds for qualified local and national non-profit education, research and support programs.

“We are most pleased to have DJ MPower perform at Buddy Walk” said Buddy Walk Committee Member Erin Murray. “DJ MPower is a sought after professional club and event DJ who just happens to have Down Syndrome. To his fans, his electrifying house music performances inspire and represent the true meaning of acceptance and inclusion.” added Ms. Murray. “DJ MPower is a unique, empowering and inspiring DJ who shows us all what passion and hard work can achieve,” Ms. Murray said. “We are so thankful to all of our donors for making this event possible” added Ms. Murray.

“I relocated to Northeast Pennsylvania two years ago from Phoenix, AZ where I played the house music scene. I have been overwhelmed by the positive response to both me as a DJ as well as to house music, a music genre relatively new to the area. I love seeing people get up and dance for hours when I perform!” said DJ MPower. “I am very excited and honored to be performing at Buddy Walk for so many people” added DJ MPower. “Any opportunity to help showcase the abilities, talent, intelligence and work ethic of people with Down Syndrome - count me in!” said DJ MPower.

ABOUT LUZERNE COUNTY DOWN SYNDROME BUDDY WALK

The Luzerne County Down Syndrome Network came together in 2005 with the goal of organizing Luzerne County's first annual Buddy Walk. Through events such as the National Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk, LCDSN’s mission is to advance acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome while raising funds for qualified local and national non-profit education, research and support programs. Because of the generosity of the community and guidance of The Luzerne Foundation, the group was able to sponsor activities such as swim lessons for people with Down Syndrome at the YMCA, Dance lessons for children with Down Syndrome, Art and other programs such as summer camp tuition assistance and Music Therapy. The Down Syndrome Network was also able to provide information to those touched by Down Syndrome by contributing books and resource materials to the Arc of Luzerne County’s library and with information packets available to new parents.

ABOUT DJ MPOWER

Michael “DJ MPower” is a 24 year old professional DJ who specializes in House Music and EDM. At age 19, he began his career as a club DJ in the Phoenix, AZ metropolitan area and moved to Northeast PA in 2021 to continue his career in the East. DJ MPower has performed in competitions, clubs, stadiums and special events. Born with Down Syndrome, DJ MPower lives by his philosophy that there are no limits and no ceilings. He believes that following one’s passion and working hard will overcome the challenges we all face. His high energy and electrifying house music sets keep crowds dancing for hours.



