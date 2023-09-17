Georgia Senator Bo Hatchett endorsed by Veterans for America First after pledging to request SB92 oversite

Georgia Senator Bo Hatchett endorsed by Georgia VFAF aftering pledging to file complaint with the PAQC

Bo Hatchett has been endorsed by Veterans for America First Georgia State Chapter after pledging to request SB92 over-site into Fani Willis said Jared Craig

At VFAF we support all paths to oversite and investigation of the Fulton County prosecution efforts of alleged election interference.” — Jared Craig President Georgia State Chapter VFAF

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies -the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump Stan Fitzgerald president of the the VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national organization , with Jared Craig president of the VFAF Georgia State Chapter, issued press on 8-3-23 calling on Georgia State Legislatures to start using the new Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission (PAQC) . https://www.accesswire.com/772068/fulton-county-da-fani-willis-gets-pushback-from-georgia-republican-leaders-on-forthcoming-possible-trump-indictment Georgia Senator Bo Hatchett answered that call issuing a statement on his social media that he would file a complaint with the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission (PAQC) on day one. https://www.facebook.com/HatchettforGeorgia In response to the willingness of Senator Hatchett , an attorney , to file a complaint with the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission (PAQC) and create a push for oversite the Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First has issued an endorsement of the senator for his re-election campaign and the national board is currently considering same after a review.Hatchett was born in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1989 to Thomas and Nora Hatchett.He graduated from Habersham Central High School, lettering four years in swimming and playing varsity football for three years as a quarterback. He played football for Presbyterian College for two years before transferring to Georgia Tech to pursue swimming, where he swam for three seasons and served as a team captain his last two years. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He later graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2017, serving as a legal intern in Governor Nathan Deal's Office of the Executive Counsel while in schoolHatchett was first elected to the Georgia Senate in 2020, winning the Republican nomination in a runoff by 37 votes with 50.07% of the total vote and winning the general election with 83.18% of the vote. He was appointed to be one of Governor Brian Kemp's floor leaders during the 2021-2022 session of the General Assembly. After winning reelection in 2022 with 84.78% of the vote, he was reappointed by Governor Kemp to be one of his floor leaders for the 2023-2024 session. He serves on the Children & Families, Reapportionment & Redistricting, Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Ethics, Health & Human Services, and Judiciary Committees in the Senate.Outside of elected office, Hatchett is an attorney specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases.ReferencesThe national Veterans organization issued an endorsement of Georgia Senator Colton Moore for his re-election campaign on same day he announced his call for a special session. https://veteransfortrump.us/ga-sen-colton-moore-endorsed-by-veterans-for-trump-as-he-calls-for-emergency-session/ The Veterans organization signed onto the Kari Lake letter pushing for a special counsel.Jared Craig , the VFAF Georgia State Chapter president spoke at a Georgia Freedom caucus rally with Georgia Senator Colton Moore recently: https://veteransfortrump.us/jared-craig-vfaf-veterans-for-trump-spoke-at-georgia-freedom-caucus-rally-with-ga-senator-colton-moore/ The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

