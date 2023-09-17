



Image Release

Copenhagen, 17 September 2023

ISS employees across the world join hands for a waste-free world

Every action matters. On Saturday, 16 September, the official World Cleanup Day, over a thousand of ISS employees from 18 countries around the world joined hands for the global campaign to contribute to a waste-free world and cleaner planet.

From the vast Australian 'Outback' to ten diverse cities in Turkey, from the tranquil shores of Tanjung Pasir Beach in Indonesia to the bustling inner harbor canals of Copenhagen, ISS employees, along with their friends, families, and in collaboration with our valued customers, united with millions of volunteers to collectively combat pollution and waste.

The teams included ISS employees from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Portugal, France, China, Turkey, India, Austria, Indonesia, Lithuania, Germany, Mexico, as well as from ISS’s two Group headquarters in Warsaw, Poland and Copenhagen, Denmark.

This annual initiative supports the global social action programme coordinated by Let’s do it World NGO and is in line with ISS’s commitment to making a difference to the planet through responsible behaviours.

About World Clean Up Day:

World Cleanup Day is an annual global social action program aimed at combating the global mismanaged waste crisis, including the problem of marine debris. It is coordinated by the Let's Do It World NGO, a global organisation with headquarters in Tallinn, Estonia.

World Cleanup Day unites millions of volunteers, governments and organisations from over 191 countries to tackle the global waste problem – contributing to a sustainable world – by collecting waste once a year on a specific day in September. This year the World Cleanup Day took place on Saturday, 16 Sep.

Photo caption 1: ISS Indonesia conducted cleanup activities on Tanjung Pasir Beach, close to Jakarta.

Photo caption 2: ISS Turkey initiated cleanup activities in ten different cities including İstanbul, Kayseri and Adana.



Photo caption 3: ISS Australia conducted cleanup activities in various locations, spanning from the Australian ‘Outback’ in North West Australia to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Photo caption 4: In Poland, ISS employees cleaned up the surrounding area of Warsaw's beach in Saska Kępa.



Photo caption 5: In Denmark, ISS employees removed litter from the inner harbor canals of Copenhagen, in partnership with Green Kayak, an environmental NGO that engages people in the fight against ocean pollution.







For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Senior Global Media Relations Manager, +45 4176 1989

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2022, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 76.5billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com









