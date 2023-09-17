Registration full for all race categories of 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon

MACAU, September 17 - Registration for the mini marathon category of 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, started at 9:00 a.m. today and had received overwhelming response.

The Organizing Committee announced that registration for the mini marathon category of this year’s Macao International Marathon is now full. In addition, all places for the marathon and half marathon categories were filled yesterday (16 September).

The Active Group Trophies will be awarded to the school, sports association, government-registered organization, public and private entities with the highest number of participants who complete the mini marathon. Interested parties that wish to compete for the trophies are required to download a separate registration form from the event’s website, complete the form with the names and identification document numbers of all the successfully registered participants and submit the form to the Sports Bureau via email at macaomarathon@sport.gov.mo or in person by 20 October.

This year’s event will take place on 3 December (Sunday), with the start and finish both located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium. The marathon and half marathon will start at 6:00 a.m., and the mini marathon will start at 6:15 a.m.

Participants are reminded to carefully read the regulations, understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practise for the event based on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile application or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.