Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,489 in the last 365 days.

SB432 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-09-15

WISCONSIN, September 15 - An Act to repeal 49.45 (12) (a), 601.41 (8), 601.41 (10), 601.415 (12), 601.56, 601.57, 628.92 (5) and 635.10; to renumber and amend 601.64 (3) (c); to amend 15.165 (3) (b) 9., 49.45 (12) (b), 601.415 (3), 601.63 (2), 628.10 (2) (b), 646.11 (2), 646.51 (1m), 646.51 (3) (am), 646.51 (3) (ar) and 646.51 (3) (b); and to create 601.41 (13), 601.465 (1m) (c) 9m., 601.64 (3) (c) 2. a., b. and c., 609.98 (5), 611.12 (5) and 646.13 (2) (h) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to insurance laws and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: S - Insurance and Small Business

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb432

You just read:

SB432 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-09-15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more