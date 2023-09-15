SB432 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-09-15

WISCONSIN, September 15 - An Act to repeal 49.45 (12) (a), 601.41 (8), 601.41 (10), 601.415 (12), 601.56, 601.57, 628.92 (5) and 635.10; to renumber and amend 601.64 (3) (c); to amend 15.165 (3) (b) 9., 49.45 (12) (b), 601.415 (3), 601.63 (2), 628.10 (2) (b), 646.11 (2), 646.51 (1m), 646.51 (3) (am), 646.51 (3) (ar) and 646.51 (3) (b); and to create 601.41 (13), 601.465 (1m) (c) 9m., 601.64 (3) (c) 2. a., b. and c., 609.98 (5), 611.12 (5) and 646.13 (2) (h) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to insurance laws and providing a penalty. (FE)