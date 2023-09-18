Leading Mergers and Acquisitions Firm Releases Comprehensive Guide for Financial Advisors Seeking to Sell Their Business
Leading Mergers and Acquisitions Firm Releases Comprehensive Guide for Financial Advisors Seeking to Sell Their Business
Our guide reflects our unwavering commitment to empower advisors with the tools they need to make astute decisions and realise their envisioned outcomes."”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrison Spence Limited a distinguished leader in orchestrating strategic mergers and acquisitions for Independent Financial Advisory firms, is pleased to announce the launch of its publication, “Selling your IFA Business”: The guide is a roadmap to achieving a successful business sale. This in-depth guide has been thoughtfully curated to provide financial advisors considering the sale of their businesses with a wealth of insights and expert guidance.
— Alan Marks
Amidst the ever-evolving financial landscape, financial advisors often find themselves at a critical juncture, grappling with the decision of how to navigate the future of their practices. The newly released guide addresses the multifaceted nature of the business sale journey, offering financial advisors invaluable information to help them reach what is often an agonising decision to sell a business.
The guide is available free from the Harrison Spence website and encompasses a spectrum of essential topics, including:
•Why sell your business- It’s an important question that needs to be addressed early in negotiations, selling a business is a major decision, and perhaps is not the only option available.
•When is the best time to sell- The sale of a business is a matter of personal choice, but there are some key times when to sell and when not to sell.
• What to do first- Where do you start when you want to sell your business, what do you do first. A business correctly marketed and in a professional manner is more likely to lead to a sale at the best possible price.
• Getting the best deal- What do you need to do to obtain the best deal.
•Using a broker or going it alone- A broker will charge a fee, but what exactly will they do, more importantly if you are paying someone a fee, what you should demand they do.
•Avoiding the pitfalls- Most pitfalls arise if you go it alone, what are they, and how to prepare for them.
Alan Marks Managing Director of Harrison Spence shared his excitement about the guide's release, noting, "We comprehend the emotional and financial significance of parting with a business, particularly for financial advisors who have dedicated themselves to cultivating successful practices”
“I head up a company that solely deals with Financial Advisors, it is an industry that we have extensive knowledge of, I’ve been an IFA myself, and over the 12 years or so we have been dealing with mergers and acquisitions, the same questions keep coming up time and again”
“As a business, we never charge for any initial consultation anyway, so I thought, why not, let’s make an easy-to-read guide answering all the basic questions. Our guide reflects our unwavering commitment to empower advisors with the tools they need to make astute decisions and realise their envisioned outcomes."
To access more information about the guide and Harrison Spence comprehensive range of services, please visit: https://harrisonspence.com
The guide can be downloaded free of charge from https://harrisonspence.co.uk/guide-hsp-1/
Alan Marks
Harrison Spence Limited
+442076020500 ext.
alan@harrisonspence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn