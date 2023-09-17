Submit Release
Attorney General’s Office Charges Lehi Woman with 34 Felonies

Friday, the Utah Attorney General’s Office charged Candace Elexzandria Lierd (a.k.a. Candace Rivera) with 34 felonies related to fraudulent activity at Exitus, a Utah non-profit anti-human trafficking corporation.

Laird was arrested Friday morning for engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, including communications fraud, theft by deception, theft of services, identity fraud, forgery, and unlawful conduct.

An Attorney General’s Office investigation uncovered evidence that Candace Lierd repeatedly made false representations to donors who gave money to support the fight against human trafficking. Lierd used at least some of the money for personal expenses, including homes, apartments, cars, and trips. Lierd claimed to be a physician, physician’s assistant, and nurse but was never licensed or registered in Utah.

Lierd is currently held in the Utah County Jail without bond as the investigation continues.

A link to the probable cause affidavit is here.

