Annual Goody Business Book Awards Announces 2023 Final Deadline is Sept 30 for Authors to Nominate Books

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- To recognize authors making a difference with words, the Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces the final deadline to Nominate Your Book is coming up fast on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Authors, Publishers, Literary Agents, Publicists and fans can nominate any book published within 5 years (2019 - 2023) by selecting one or more of the 50 categories in 8 subject areas: Business, Entrepreneur, Health, Leadership, Marketing, Money/Wealth, Self-Help and Technology.Recognized as a “ Top 8 Business Book Awards for 2023” by Write Business Results for their “societal impact” awards, the Goody Business Book Awards' Mission is “Uplifting Author Voices” above the 46+ million books on Amazon.Founder and Author Liz H. Kelly explains the top benefits, “We created the Goody Business Book Awards to amplify authors. Being recognized as an Award-Winning Author can help you increase awareness of your work, build credibility as a thought leader, increase book sales, attract more raving fans and gain clients through the power of recognition.”With time running out to nominate, below is the awards timeline:- Sept 30, 2023 - Nominate Your Book before this final deadline!- Nov 15, 2023 - 100+ Award-Winning Authors (Winners and Finalists) announced just-in-time for holiday book promotions.- Nov 15, 2023 - January 2024 - Promote Award-Winning Authors through a multi-media marketing campaign.To Nominate, it’s an easy 3-step process that can be done in 5 minutes, including:1. Select Your Book Category(s) – 50 options (examples: Business - Big Ideas, Health - Psychology, Leadership - Team Building, Self-Help - Memoir and more).2. Add Your Book Details – 1) Book PDF, 2) Book Cover JPEG, and 3) HOW the book is making a difference (submit one paragraph explaining how the book helps people save money, live longer, start a business, be a better leader, be inspired, market better and more).3. Submit Payment and Wait for Judges to Announce Winners and Finalists on November 15.All Award-Winning Authors will be encouraged to promote their business book awards by adding the awards seal to their book cover, website, press release, social media channels and/or blog.In addition, the Goody Business Book Awards is sponsored by Goody PR, and will promote all winners via a multi-media marketing campaign (press release, website, banners, social media, YouTube videos, Reels, blogs and more) to maximize the reach and support authors.And for all of the nominees and fans, Founder Liz H. Kelly emphasizes, “Thank you for helping us honor writers who are making a positive impact with their books. Together, we can change the world – by recognizing one author at a time.”NOMINATE YOUR BOOK to the Goody Business Book Awards here:FOLLOW NEWS:Instagram and Facebook @GoodyBusinessBookAwardsABOUT: The Annual Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to recognize 100% social impact book awards, and has an Honorary Board of Advisors who are Marketing, Media and Public Relations professionals. Their overall Mission is “Uplifting Author Voices” by shining a light on books making a difference with words, so writers can stand out amongst a sea of 46+ million books on Amazon. Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (“8-Second PR”) and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the Goody Business Book Awards program to amplify authors positively impacting lives. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR’s Mission to “Magnify Good”. Goody PR works primarily with clients who are Authors, Small Businesses, CEOs/Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, Business Professionals, Thought Leaders, Experts and Brands. Over the past 15 years, Goody PR has booked thousands of major media interviews, including on the TODAY Show, CNN, Pioneer PBS (20-minute story won an Upper Midwest EmmyAward), NPR’s Marketplace, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, WebMD, and hundreds of local TV, radio shows and podcasts. https://goodybusinessbookawards.com

