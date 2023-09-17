Orthodontic Influencer Dr. Evangelos Viazis: "My goal is for every person to be able to smile quickly"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthodontic treatment has long been a concern for both young and older patients, revolving around a timeless and stereotypical question: "When will I get my braces off?" This question has historically carried negative connotations, creating a sense of apprehension and psychological burden for the patients. Orthodontic treatments were perceived to last for 2 to 3 years, accompanied by discomfort and pain.
Imagine someone now informing you that orthodontic treatment may often be finished in just 100 days, which is a fairly short period of time. It may be difficult to believe, and even if you did, you probably would expect the experience to be painful and even agonizing.
However, it's important to recognize that most health-related treatment processes in the body don't last for years. For instance, a wound typically heals within a few days, and a broken leg doesn't take more than 60 to 90 days to heal. Similarly, during tooth movement, as teeth shift and realign, the bone surrounding them undergoes a process similar to the deconstruction (by breaking) and reconstruction of a broken leg.
So why did orthodontic movement traditionally take years to complete? The answer lies in the natural process of tooth eruption. When teeth appear in the mouth during youth, this eruption process leads them to their final positions in the dental arch. Ideally, if everything is perfect, no further intervention is necessary. However, if teeth erupt improperly, causing them to be crooked, tilted, overlapped, or spaced irregularly, it can lead to orthodontosis, impacting the alveolar bone.
This is where advanced technology like Fastbraces comes into play. Invented by orthodontic professor, and Specialist Orthodontist, Anthony Viazis, from Dallas, Texas, USA, Fastbraces Technology is an American innovation that has been revolutionizing orthodontics for 30 years. It offers dentists and orthodontists the means to straighten teeth quickly, safely, and efficiently, often completing treatments in approximately 100 days. The technology has gained global popularity, catering to both children and adults, and has successfully treated thousands of patients across more than 50 countries.
Fastbraces Technology, supported by three new patents, employs high-performing orthodontic bracket systems (triangular braces) that promote orthoeruption, a movement similar to the natural eruption of teeth. By utilizing a single square wire, the technology allows for simultaneous movement of the root (invisible part of the tooth that is within the alveolar bone) and the crown (visible part) to their final positions, resulting in straight teeth and restored alveolar bone morphology.
An added advantage of Fastbraces Technology is the reduced discomfort experienced by patients during the treatment process, with the inventor rarely prescribing pain medication.
Dr. Evangelos Viazis, brother of Anthony Viazis and a graduate from the Dental School of the University of Athens in Greece, played a pivotal role in bringing Fastbraces technology to Europe in 2000. He quickly gained success, treating patients with impressive results, and frequently avoiding the need for tooth extractions. Dr. Viazis decided to focus solely on orthodontics, opening multiple practices in Athens, and limiting his practice to the transformative Fastbraces Technology. He has authored the book "Fastbraces Greece, Atlas of Clinical Cases," and his professional orthodontic Facebook page has over 120,000 follwers.
As a member of Orthoworld's international support team, Dr. Evangelos Viazis imparts his expertise, advising and educating dentists worldwide on the effective use of Fastbraces technologies. Additionally, he served as an alternate member of the Harvard University School of Dentistry Dean's Advisory Board, representing Fastbraces Technology and its profound impact in the field of orthodontics.
His cases have been published and presented worldwide as examples of what Fastbraces Technology can achieve for patients, particularly in the treatment of skeletal cases without the need for jaw surgery—a groundbreaking approach previously unknown in the field of orthodontics.
Orthodontic Influencer Dr. Evangelos Viazis: My goal is for every person to be able to smile quickly