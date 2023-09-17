Wardsboro Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate to Ludlow

The Disaster Recovery Center in Wardsboro (Windham County) will cease operations at 6 p.m. Monday, September 18, and relocate to Ludlow (Windsor County).

It will reopen at 8 a.m. September 20, and continue with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday. The new address is:

Ludlow Community Center

37 Main St.

Ludlow, VT 05149

Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday at the following locations:

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton, VT 05822