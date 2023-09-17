Submit Release
Federal Aid Tops $1.7 Million in Georgia Hurricane Recovery

ATLANTA – Just over a week after President Biden designated Hurricane Idalia a major disaster in Georgia, FEMA and its federal partner, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), have approved more than $1.7 million in disaster assistance to help residents of Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties recover from the hurricane.

To date FEMA has approved more than $1.06 million in grants for Housing Assistance and Other Needs Assistance. SBA has approved over $501,900 in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and business owners.

FEMA assistance may include funds for losses not covered by insurance due to the hurricane, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, moving and storage, medical, dental, childcare and funeral expenses. FEMA may also refer you to the SBA, which provides low-interest disaster loans to uninsured or underinsured businesses, homeowners and renters. Submitting the SBA application also allows FEMA to consider you for additional grants.

The deadline for eligible survivors to apply for assistance is Nov. 6, 2023.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

