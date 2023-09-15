Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

CANADA, September 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, during the President’s visit to Canada to mark the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the first significant wave of Portuguese immigrants to the country.

The leaders underscored the rich history between their countries, anchored in shared values and dynamic people-to-people ties. Prime Minister Trudeau recognized the unique contributions of Portuguese communities to Canada’s cultural fabric.

The Prime Minister and the President reiterated their condemnation of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, as well as their mutual commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked President Rebelo de Sousa for Portugal’s support to Canada in battling wildfires this summer. The leaders discussed the importance of continued bilateral collaboration to address the impacts of climate change, emphasizing ways in which Canada and Portugal can work together to protect the environment and advance the development of clean energy.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of co-operation on ocean protection and the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth. They highlighted opportunities to collaborate in other areas of mutual interest, such as trade, investment, innovation, and security and defence. Prime Minister Trudeau conveyed his appreciation for Portugal’s strong and early support for the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which has helped strengthen trade between the two countries and create opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Prime Minister and the President highlighted Canada and Portugal’s respective engagement in the Indo-Pacific, noting their shared interest in being active and engaged partners in the region.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Rebelo de Sousa reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together to advance shared priorities for Canada and Portugal, and they looked forward to future opportunities to connect.