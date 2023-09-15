Statement by the Prime Minister on the International Day of Democracy

CANADA, September 15 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of Democracy:

“Today, we join our allies and partners around the world to mark the International Day of Democracy, and to reaffirm our commitment to promoting and protecting our shared democratic values, including openness, inclusiveness, and respect for human rights.

“This year’s theme, ‘Empowering the Next Generation’, recognizes and amplifies the voices of young leaders, who are championing solutions to some of the most pressing challenges we face today, including climate change. Young people have the greatest stake in shaping the future, and their voices are essential as we work together to address these shared global challenges. That is why the Government of Canada continues to seek their advice and perspectives.

“Canada will continue to protect and promote democracy and human rights around the world. Despite rising threats to democracy, including Russia’s unjustifiable war against Ukraine, we will keep standing with all those who stand up to defend their country from authoritarianism and protect democracy, as well as our shared values.

“Canada has one of the world’s strongest and most stable democracies. This didn’t happen by accident, and it won’t endure without effort. We are not immune to the threats democracy is facing elsewhere in the world – rising levels of disinformation, foreign actors trying to influence the results of our elections, and extremism. On this International Day of Democracy, I encourage Canadians to reflect on the democratic values that bring us together and make Canada the country we are proud to call home. We will always protect and promote these values so we can leave our children and grandchildren a more prosperous and peaceful world.”