Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convenes the Incident Response Group to discuss Hurricane Lee

CANADA, September 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the Incident Response Group with ministers and senior officials to discuss the potential impending impacts of Hurricane Lee in regions across Atlantic Canada and parts of eastern Quebec.

The Group provided an overview of the broader context of the 2023 hurricane season in Canada, discussed Hurricane Lee’s current trajectory, and reviewed federal preparedness activities to date. They noted the potential for widespread impacts on communities, including possible power outages and damage to property, due to rapid rainfall, strong winds, floods, and storm surges.

The Prime Minister, ministers, and senior officials underscored the federal government’s commitment to continue working closely with provincial governments, First Nations communities, and emergency response organizations to provide support as needed to those who might become impacted. The Group discussed readiness and scope as well as the pre-positioning of the Canadian Coast Guard, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to support response efforts, should federal aid be required.

The Prime Minister stressed that the federal government will be there to support individuals and communities. He strongly urged Canadians to stay safe by monitoring and following the advice from their local authorities. He asked ministers and senior officials to continue monitoring the situation, maintain effective communication, and ensure a coordinated and effective response to any emerging developments.