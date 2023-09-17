Royalton Barracks - Reckless Endangerment & Cruelty to an Animal
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23B2004366
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9-16-23 / 1330
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lafleur Rd Strafford, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment & Cruelty to an Animal
ACCUSED: James Savery
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT
VICTIM: Morgan Severance
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT
VICTIM: Aaron Welch
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT
VICTIM: Michael Taylor
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9-16-23 VSP-Royalton responded to a dispute on Lafleur Rd in Strafford involving a firearm. The investigation determined that an argument had ensured during which James Savery pointed a gun at Morgan Severance, Aaron Welch and Michael Taylor. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the dispute, however, Savery did assault a dog during the dispute. Savery was transported to the Royalton barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 9-18-23 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9-18-23 / 1230
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
