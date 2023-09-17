Submit Release
News Search

There were 146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,660 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks - Reckless Endangerment & Cruelty to an Animal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller                     

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9-16-23 / 1330

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lafleur Rd Strafford, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment & Cruelty to an Animal

 

ACCUSED: James Savery                                          

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

 

VICTIM: Morgan Severance

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

 

VICTIM: Aaron Welch

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

 

VICTIM: Michael Taylor

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9-16-23 VSP-Royalton responded to a dispute on Lafleur Rd in Strafford involving a firearm. The investigation determined that an argument had ensured during which James Savery pointed a gun at Morgan Severance, Aaron Welch and Michael Taylor. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the dispute, however, Savery did assault a dog during the dispute. Savery was transported to the Royalton barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 9-18-23 at 1230.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9-18-23 / 1230    

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks - Reckless Endangerment & Cruelty to an Animal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more