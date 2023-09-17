Royalton Barracks - Reckless Endangerment & Cruelty to an Animal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2004366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9-16-23 / 1330

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lafleur Rd Strafford, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment & Cruelty to an Animal

ACCUSED: James Savery

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

VICTIM: Morgan Severance

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

VICTIM: Aaron Welch

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

VICTIM: Michael Taylor

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9-16-23 VSP-Royalton responded to a dispute on Lafleur Rd in Strafford involving a firearm. The investigation determined that an argument had ensured during which James Savery pointed a gun at Morgan Severance, Aaron Welch and Michael Taylor. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the dispute, however, Savery did assault a dog during the dispute. Savery was transported to the Royalton barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 9-18-23 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9-18-23 / 1230

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.