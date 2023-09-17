Update No. 1: Vermont State Police provides update on death investigation in Waltham

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police provides update on death investigation in Waltham

WALTHAM, Vermont (Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023) — The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, into a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night in Waltham.

The victim is identified as Michelle Kilbreth, 48, a resident of McKnight Lane. An autopsy was completed Saturday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The medical examiner determined the cause of her death was gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of death is a homicide.

According to evidence and witness statements, the situation unfolded when Ms. Kilbreth got into a physical altercation with another woman who also lived in the neighborhood. Ms. Kilbreth had a handgun in her possession. At some point, Ms. Kilbreth lost possession of the gun, and a juvenile picked up the weapon and fired it, striking Ms. Kilbreth multiple times. The juvenile is not being identified due to his age.

No charges have been filed. The Vermont State Police is working closely with the Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office throughout this ongoing investigation. The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team completed its work at McKnight Lane on Saturday. The Vergennes Police Department also provided assistance during the investigation.

VSP continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available at this time. The state police will continue providing updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 9:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Friday night, Sept. 15, 2023, in Waltham.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. to McKnight Lane after receiving a call regarding a dispute between neighbors that involved a physical altercation followed by a shooting. Arriving troopers discovered a woman deceased at the scene.

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. No one is currently in custody, but this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. The identities of involved individuals will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

The body of the deceased woman will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.

