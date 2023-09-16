Submit Release
Registration for the marathon and half marathon categories of 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon is full. Registration for mini marathon starts tomorrow.

MACAU, September 16 - Registration for the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, started today and has received overwhelming response. The Organizing Committee announced that all places for the marathon and half marathon categories have been filled.

Registration for the mini marathon category will commence at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (17 September). Anyone interested can register through the event’s website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile application.

This year’s event will take place on 3 December (Sunday), with the start and finish both located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium.  The marathon and half marathon will start at 6:00 a.m., and the mini marathon will start at 6:15 a.m.

Participants are also reminded to carefully read the regulations, understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practise for the event based on their own physical condition.  For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.comor the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile application or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

