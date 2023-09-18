Hospitality Development Company Tomu, Inc. Announces Signing of New Production Facility at Historic Hagerstown Airport
Tomu Inc.’s new production facility is located at the historic Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland
Tomu Inc. designs and builds prefabricated guest rooms for use in hospitality construction using its proprietary modular building system
DC-Area company brings sustainable prefabricated hospitality lodging to market; production at new facility to begin within Q3 2023
The historic Hagerstown Airport has been a hub for innovation and manufacturing since its early days, and we hope to reignite that legacy with the opening of Tomu, Inc.'s new production facility.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomu, Inc., a sustainability-focused hospitality development company, announced today that it has signed on a new production facility located at the historic Hagerstown Regional Airport. The move will enable Tomu to expand its manufacturing capabilities and move into order production of its innovative modular building products within Q3 2023.
— Chris Osaka, Chief Executive Officer of Tomu, Inc.
Tomu designs and builds prefabricated guest rooms for use in hospitality construction using its proprietary modular building system to address the shortage in lodging supply and emerging traveler demand for more diverse and sustainable travel options. The company’s guest units come in both pre-designed and configurable options, allowing both independent and franchised hotel operators a way to reduce project development times and lower ongoing operating costs. Tomu was also recently named a finalist in the 2023 Hospitality Design Awards in the Sustainable Solutions category.
"Our move to Hagerstown Airport marks the most significant step for Tomu since the opening of our first facility in 2021,” said Chris Osaka, Chief Executive Officer of Tomu, Inc., “The airport has been a hub for innovation and manufacturing since its early days and we hope to reignite that legacy with the opening of this new facility.”
Hagerstown Regional Airport, also known as Richard A. Henson Field, has a rich history dating back to 1928 and saw significant growth when the Fairchild Aviation Corporation took over in 1929. During World War II, the Fairchild factory at Hagerstown produced training and transport aircraft for the war with over 10,000 aircraft produced before closing in 1984.
While celebrating this significant milestone, Tomu continues to raise its seed round to accredited investors.
About Tomu
TOMU, INC., founded in 2020, is a sustainability-focused hospitality development company. Tomu designs and builds prefabricated guest rooms using its proprietary modular building system to address evolving traveler preferences and the shortage of lodging in the industry. Its mission is to create a greener and more diverse future for hospitality by enabling aspiring hoteliers to bring their unique lodging concepts to life—more quickly, cost-effectively, and sustainably. For more information on Tomu and its leadership, visit tomuhaus.com/about.
Chris Osaka
Tomu Inc.
chris.osaka@tomuhaus.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram