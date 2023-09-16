Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,863 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta to Highlight California’s Lawsuit to Hold Big Oil Accountable

NEW YORK – On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom will participate in the Climate Week NYC Opening Ceremony. Speaking with David Gelles of The New York Times for a discussion entitled, “Approaching the Climate Crisis Differently,” the Governor will discuss California’s lawsuit against Big Oil. Following, the Governor and Attorney General Rob Bonta will be available for questions from the press.

WHEN: Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. PST

LIVESTREAM: Register with Climate Week NYC to watch the event here

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta to Highlight California’s Lawsuit to Hold Big Oil Accountable

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more