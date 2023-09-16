PUBLIC FUNERAL SERVICES SCHEDULED FOR ALGONA POLICE OFFICER KEVIN CRAM
September 15, 2023
ALGONA, Iowa - Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, a 10-year-veteran of Iowa law enforcement, was shot and killed while on duty September 13, 2023. Officer Cram was attempting to arrest a wanted subject in Algona, Iowa. The family of Officer Cram have announced the following schedule of public funeral services.
VISITATION:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center - Algona Community School
600 South Hale Street
Algona, Iowa 50511
SERVICE:
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
10:30 a.m.
Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center (Algona Community School)
600 South Hale Street
Algona, Iowa 50511
* Family and select law enforcement will attend a private (not open to the public/media) graveside service at a later time.
* Please note that information regarding media coverage will be released in the near future from Sergeant Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.
OFFICIAL OFFICER KEVIN CRAM MEMORIAL FUND: A memorial fund has been established for the family of Officer Cram at Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street, Algona, IA 50511. Interested persons can mail or drop off contributions at this location.
Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
