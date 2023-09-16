Nangang Exhibition Center Attendees Find Sustainable Luxury at The Place Taipei
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Place Taipei, a striking symbol of artistry and innovation, is thrilled to introduce itself to the American traveler. A part of the esteemed Hotel Royal Group, The Place Taipei is not just a hotel but a transformative experience, blending Nangang's rich history with forward-thinking design and sustainability.
As a design-focused hotel, The Place Taipei is a trendy, stylish, cultural, and artistic presence in Nangang.
For business travelers attending events at the Nangang Exhibition Hall, The Place Taipei emerges as the ideal accommodation choice. Located just a stone's throw away, guests benefit from its proximity, ensuring swift and hassle-free commutes to and from the exhibition center. This convenience, combined with The Place's serene environment, provides business guests with a seamless blend of work and relaxation.
For travelers, The Place Taipei isn't just a temporary stay, but a beginning of new adventures and a welcome return after explorations. Nestled in the heart of Nangang, a region celebrated for its transition into a technological powerhouse, The Place Taipei captures the essence of the city's journey.
Designed with passion by the Dutch design maestros, Mecanoo, The Place Taipei offers 179 chic rooms, in which guests can immerse themselves in curated public art spaces, specialty restaurants, and state-of-the-art conference rooms.
The Place's exterior, a collaborative masterpiece by C.Y. Lee and Yuan Tsung-nan, boasts a streamlined silhouette that adds a distinct character to Nangang's skyline. By night, pioneering Wi-Fi-operated moving lights illuminate the facade, marking The Place Taipei as a unique landmark in the city.
However, The Place Taipei's commitment goes beyond aesthetics. As a testament to its excellence, it bagged the Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com and the Customer Review Awards by Agoda, both with an impressive score of 8.9 in 2021.
Sustainability is at the heart of The Place's ethos. In August 2023, the hotel hosted its inaugural sustainability seminar, focusing on "sustainable tourism." Miss Roni Hung, Director of Operation, emphasized the hotel's dedication to eco-friendly initiatives. "Our goal is to offer travelers unparalleled experiences through green innovations. We invite everyone to not only enjoy what The Place offers but also to join our mission in caring for our planet."
For those eyeing a unique blend of culture, design, and sustainability in their travels, The Place Taipei promises an experience that brings travelers, the city, and the place into a harmonious dialogue.
For inquiries and reservations, visit https://www.hotelroyal.com.tw/en-us/nangang.
