Compliance and Traceability Solutions Market to Reach USD 9.5 billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Compliance and Traceability Solutions Market Research

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and compliance and traceability solution market trends.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global compliance and traceability solutions market generated $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

COVID-19 scenario:

➢ The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the compliance and traceability solution industry negatively. Disruptions in the supply chain for tracking and tracing activities and limited operations of logistics and transportation led to a decline in the market growth.

➢ However, compliance and traceability solutions are likely to gain momentum in future, owing to the continued surge in demand for traceability solutions from various industries, especially the food and pharma sectors.

➢ Following the pandemic outbreak, innovations and advancements in compliance and traceability solutions, such as real-time monitoring and RFID technology have aided in the market growth. Rise in digital transformation initiatives in supply chain models augmented the growth of the compliance and traceability solutions market.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 271 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31895

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global compliance and traceability solutions market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, and industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global compliance and traceability solutions market and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly three-fifths of the global compliance and traceability solutions market. However, the cloud segment is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31895

Based on, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly three-fifths of the global compliance and traceability solutions market. However, the cloud segment is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing two-thirds of the global compliance and traceability solutions market, and would maintain a progressive revenue growth during the forecast period. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global compliance and traceability solutions market share. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to lead in terms of revenue and exhibit the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compliance-and-traceability-solutions-market/purchase-options

Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing over one-fourth of the global compliance and traceability solutions market. However, the IT and telecom segment is estimated to lead in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Key players in the industry

➢ 4CRisk.ai

➢ Agrilyze

➢ Mettler-Toledo

➢ Omron Corporation

➢ Optel Group

➢ SAP SE

➢ Systech International

➢ Tata Consultancy Services

➢ TraceLink, Inc

➢ Tuleap.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31895

Similar Reports:

1. Canada Compliance and Traceability Solutions Market

2. Europe Compliance and Traceability Solutions Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter