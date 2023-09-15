Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:55 pm, MPD officers were notified of an adult female shooting victim who was driven to the Seventh District Police Station.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of  life-threatening injuries.  Detectives’ investigation revealed the offense occurred in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

On Friday, September 15, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

