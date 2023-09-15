Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of Shannon Place, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce that a woman has been arrested for an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:02 p.m., two suspects approached the victim at the listed location and attempted to take the victim’s property at gunpoint. The victim began struggling with one of the suspects, and the second suspect fled the scene.

 

Responding officers apprehended one of the suspects.

 

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, 25-year-old Rickie Bembo, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

