Concealed carry gun rules passed by California Democrats. Gavin Newsom is ready to make it law

California Democrats passed new rules Tuesday restricting who can carry loaded weapons in public, marking a successful revival of a previously-failed attempt to strengthen the state’s concealed carry gun laws.
Sep 12, 2023
