Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday night that California would file a brief supporting the city of San Francisco in a court case that has significantly limited homeless encampment sweeps in the city where he was once mayor.
Sep 13, 2023
Gavin Newsom says court case limiting California homeless sweeps should go to Supreme Court
