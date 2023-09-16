Court Reporters Are Crucial Part Of The Justice System. Here's How A Shortage Is Impacting LA County

Los Angeles County Superior Court is experiencing a significant shortage of court reporters who capture and transcribe live testimony during proceedings. Court officials say this puts some litigants at a disadvantage and could threaten their case outcomes.
