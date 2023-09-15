Submit Release
State coastal commission to hold specially called meeting in New Bern Sept. 21

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold a specially called meeting Sept. 21 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 South Front Street, New Bern. A public input and comment period is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person. The meeting is open to the public.

WHO:  N.C. Coastal Resources Commission
WHAT: Specially Called Meeting
WHEN: Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.
*Public input and comment period – 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 South Front Street, New Bern

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

  • Consideration of a variance for oceanfront setbacks
  • Public hearings:
    Amendments to 15A NCAC 7H .0305 Minimum Growing Season for Vegetation         
    Amendments to General Permit Time Period Extension    
    Amendments to 15A NCAC 7H .0309 Exception for Lots platted post 1979
    CAMA Permit Fee Increases
  • Legal Updates

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

                                                                                                   ###
 

