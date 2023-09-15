Missfresh Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually today, shareholders of the Company approved each of the four proposed resolutions set out in the notice of annual general meeting (the “Meeting Notice”), namely, an ordinary resolution to increase the Company’s authorized share capital, a special resolution to amend the Company’s memorandum and articles of association to reflect such increase in the share capital and other changes, an ordinary resolution to approve the transaction contemplated under certain share transfer agreement entered into by and between the Company and certain other party thereto as announced by the Company on August 7, 2023, and an ordinary resolution to authorize the Company’s directors, officers and agents to carry out the foregoing. The meeting notice had been furnished on August 18, 2023 to the Securities and Exchange Commission under cover of a Form 6-K and timely disseminated to shareholders and holders of the Company’s American depositary shares prior to the meeting.



