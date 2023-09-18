1TCC ™ Welcomes Nancy Pagley, former UPS VP of Global Business Development, as Senior Executive, Logistics and SCM
EINPresswire.com/ -- 1TCC™, a leading Capital as a Service platform that delivers capital efficient supply chains, announced that Nancy Pagley has joined their team as Senior Executive, Logistics and Supply Chain Management.
Pagley joins 1TCC™ after 23 years at UPS as their VP of Global Business Development. In her early career, she held various esteemed Director of Procurement, Inventory Planning, and Bid Administration roles, validating her qualifications and commitment to the High Tech, Automotive, Industrial, and Retail sectors.
Bringing a wealth of knowledge and perspective to the 1TCC™ team, Pagley solidifies 1TCC™ as a forerunner in their field with over 500 years of experience. She is expected to be a significant contributor to the team with a dedication to excellence and ability to drive results. Her expertise aligns with 1TCC™’s goals to provide innovative supply chain solutions and strive for customer success.
Pagley said “I am excited to join 1TCC™ as I think they are uniquely positioned to unlock the unrealized value in inventory financing and inventory holding services that can be meaningful to our customers' supply chains. Having worked with thousands of customers during my career, I look forward to digging in and exploring opportunities to find solutions that can resonate with potential customers. I expect to learn from this talented team and augment their vast expertise with some practical, hands-on logistics experience.”
1TCC™ CEO and co-founder Sanjay Bonde said “Nancy is a trusted leader in logistics execution and bolsters our presence with her experience and strengths, these are vital for 1TCC™’s growth and execution.”
About 1TCC™
1TCC™ delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC™’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC™, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.
For more information visit us:
www.1tcc.com | LinkedIn
Ronja Nerb
Ronja Nerb
Marketing Executive
+1 855-818-2226
tcc@1tcc.com