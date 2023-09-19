Asymmetrex® Partners to Develop New Mobile App For Stem Cell Science in Indian Livestock and Dairy Industry
Asymmetrex® tissue stem cell expertise and counting technology enhance new international stem cell knowledge mobile app
Animal and human tissue stem cells have very similar biological properties; and advances in veterinary stem cell medicine will increase progress in human stem cell medicine.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, September 14, in Punjab, India, the farming industry received a new tool for improving the health of livestock and the quality of the dairy products and meat products produced from them. The new tool is a stem cell knowledge mobile app developed in a partnership between U.S. stem cell biotechnology company Asymmetrex® and the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana, Punjab, India.
— Asymmetrex® President & CEO James L. Sherley, M.D., Ph.D.
The new stem cell mobile app is the vision of GADVASU Professor Ratan Choudhary, Ph.D., and it was co-developed by Dr. Yashpal Singh Malik and Dr. Shanti Choudhary. It was Professor Choudhary who several years ago approached Asymmetrex® President and CEO, James Sherley, M.D., Ph.D., and asked him to consider partnering with GADVASU to develop the app. Sherley and Choudhary have been colleagues for many years because of their pursuits in similar research focused on developing technologies for more effective production of tissue stem cells – Sherley focused on therapeutic human stem cells and Choudhary focused on mammary stem cells in cattle for increasing milk production.
In more recent years, the two have worked together to introduce the tissue stem cell quantification technologies, recently developed by Asymmetrex® for human stem cell medicine, into the related field of stem cell veterinary medicine. Prior to the development of the new mobile app, they worked together on a book project, titled Stem Cells in Veterinary Science [2021, Springer Nature Singapore, Ltd.], co-edited by Choudhary with veterinary science colleague Dr. Shanti Choudhary, Ph.D.
Though developed with the primary goal of providing India’s farmers with an easily accessed resource with background knowledge and up-to-date developments in stem cell science information and applications that might be explored and implemented for improving their industry, the new mobile app is freely available to all interested users. As Dr. Sherley highlights in the chapter that he contributed to Stem Cells in Veterinary Science, “Animal and human tissue stem cells have very similar biological properties; and advances in veterinary stem cell medicine will increase progress in human stem cell medicine.” Currently, the new app is only available on android mobile phones, but in a coming edition, it will be available on all mobile phone types.
About Asymmetrex®
Asymmetrex®, LLC is a U.S. life sciences company with a focus on developing technologies to advance stem cell medicine. The company’s U.S. and U.K. patent portfolio contains biotechnologies that solve the two main technical problems – stem cell-specific quantification and stem cell expansion – that have stood in the way of more-effective use of human adult tissue stem cells for regenerative medicine and drug development. Asymmetrex markets kinetic stem cell (KSC) counting, the first technology for determination of the dose and quality of tissue stem cell preparations for use in stem cell transplantation medicine and pre-clinical drug evaluations. Asymmetrex® is a member company of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI)|BioFabUSA. The company’s development of rapid stem cell counting technologies has been funded by R&D grants from ARMI|BioFabUSA and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
James L. Sherley, M.D., Ph.D.
Asymmetrex® LLC
+1 617-990-6819
jsherley@asymmetrex.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Asymmetrex® expertise and technologies for quantifying tissue stem cells