President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Maine

WASHINGTON­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Maine to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Lee from Sept.15-17, 2023.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the storm on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, protect property and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of catastrophe statewide.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the effects of the storm. Emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and sheltering support, will be provided at 75% federal funding statewide.

William F. Roy has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 

