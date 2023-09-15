President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Hampshire

WASHINGTON­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of New Hampshire to supplement recovery efforts affected by severe storms and flooding from July 9-17, 2023.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms and straight-line winds in Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos and Sullivan counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

William F. Roy has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.