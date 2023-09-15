MassDEP Fines Excel Auto Sales and Repair for Waste Site Cleanup Violations at its Falmouth Site  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $22,230 penalty to Excel Auto Sales and Repair for violating the state’s Waste Site Cleanup regulations at its gas station at 94 East Falmouth Highway in Falmouth. Excel Auto failed to notify MassDEP of a gasoline release that traveled into a catch basin. The company also failed to conduct an initial site investigation and cleanup, which necessitated multiple visits by public health and safety officials. Further non-compliance occurred when Excel Auto failed to obtain approval from MassDEP prior to directing a third-party contractor to pump approximately 45 gallons of gasoline product and 200 gallons of a gasoline/water mixture out of the catch basin.

Under the settlement agreement, the company is required to pay $11,115 and conduct staff training on the regulatory requirements for notification and response to releases of oil and hazardous materials. The remaining $11,115 will be suspended upon the company’s full compliance with the provisions of the order.

“As the operator of a gasoline station that is the source of a substantial release of gasoline to a catch basin, and is located near an environmental justice area, it is crucial for Excel Auto to notify MassDEP to ensure that the initial cleanup is conducted quickly and correctly,” said Millie Garcia-Serrano, director of MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office in Lakeville.

