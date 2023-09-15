To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, Head of the Presidency Council of the State of Libya
AZERBAIJAN, September 15 - 15 September 2023, 18:12
His Excellency,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the significant loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by heavy floods in your country.
Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the friendly people of Libya, and wish the injured recovery as well as the soonest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences.
May Allah rest their souls in peace!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 15 September 2023