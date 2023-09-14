Withdrawn application: Iclusig, ponatinib, Date of withdrawal: 11/08/2023, Post-authorisation

Based on the review of the information and the company’s response to the Agency’s questions, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency’s provisional opinion was that Iclusig could not have been authorised for the proposed use based on the data submitted.

In particular, the Agency considered that although Iclusig was shown to have activity against the cancer in the study investigating its use in combination with chemotherapy, it was not possible to quantify the medicine’s benefits and risks. The lack of a comparator, together with the small size of the study, meant it was not possible to establish the relevance of the study results for the target patient population. In addition, the CHMP considered that more information was needed to establish the benefits of Iclusig when used with either high-intensity or reduced-intensity chemotherapy.

The Agency also had concerns about the second study investigating the use of Iclusig with corticosteroids in patients who could not receive chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, which was of even smaller size and also lacked a comparator.

Furthermore, the numerous changes made to the study protocols and some incorrect information included in the dossier submitted to EMA required requesting an inspection to verify adherence of the studies to good clinical practice guidelines.

Therefore, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency’s opinion was that the company had not fully addressed its concerns and the benefit and risks of Iclusig in the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with Ph+ ALL, in combination with chemotherapy or corticosteroids, could not be established.

