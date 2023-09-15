Ross Acquisition Corp II Announces Shareholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete a Business Combination

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) (the “Company”) announced today that its shareholders approved amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association to, amongst other things, extend the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from September 16, 2023 to March 16, 2024 (such proposal, the “Extension Amendment Proposal”).

In connection with the vote to approve the Extension Amendment Proposal, the holders of 1,339,804 Class A ordinary shares of the Company properly exercised their right to redeem their shares for cash at a redemption price of approximately $10.74 per share, for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately $14.4 million. Approximately $54.2 million will remain in trust.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Ross Holding Company LLC, an affiliate of Wilbur L. Ross, Stephen J. Toy, and Nadim Z. Qureshi, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. Ross Acquisition Corp II completed its initial public offering in March 2021.

