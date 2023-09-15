Summary of opinion: Enhertu,trastuzumab deruxtecan, 14/09/2023, Positive

On 14 September 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Enhertu. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH.

The CHMP adopted a new indication to include treatment of advanced HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). For information, the full indications for Enhertu will be as follows:1

Breast cancer

HER2-positive breast cancer

Enhertu as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens.

HER2-low breast cancer

Enhertu as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer who have received prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy (see section 4.2).

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Enhertu as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC whose tumours have an activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutation and who require systemic therapy following platinum-based chemotherapy with or without immunotherapy.

Gastric cancer

Enhertu as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

