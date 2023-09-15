Media Advisory: Secretary of State Wes Allen to Make Major Announcement Regarding Alabama’s Registered Voter List

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen is holding a press conference Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:00am. The press conference will be held in Secretary Allen’s office at the Alabama State Capitol Building located at 600 Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. Secretary Allen will be making an announcement regarding the maintenance of the Alabama registered voters list.

WHO: Secretary of State Wes Allen

WHAT: Press conference to make a major announcement regarding the maintenance of the Alabama registered voter list

WHEN: Monday, September 18 at 10:00am

WHERE: Secretary of State’s Office

Alabama State Capitol

600 Dexter Ave.

Montgomery, AL

-###-