Media Advisory: Secretary of State Wes Allen to Make Major Announcement Regarding Alabama’s Registered Voter List
Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen is holding a press conference Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:00am. The press conference will be held in Secretary Allen’s office at the Alabama State Capitol Building located at 600 Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. Secretary Allen will be making an announcement regarding the maintenance of the Alabama registered voters list.
WHO: Secretary of State Wes Allen
WHAT: Press conference to make a major announcement regarding the maintenance of the Alabama registered voter list
WHEN: Monday, September 18 at 10:00am
WHERE: Secretary of State’s Office
Alabama State Capitol
600 Dexter Ave.
Montgomery, AL
