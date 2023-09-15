Governor Henry McMaster to Participate in the Southern States Energy Board Meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will participate in the Southern States Energy Board's (SSEB) three-day energy conference from Sunday, September 17 to Tuesday, September 19, exploring the topic of "got power? Fueling Future Growth and Prosperity in the South" with industry leaders, state legislators, and federal officials.

The governor will be joined by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, and Executive Director of the Southern State Energy Board Kenneth Nemeth for a media availability to discuss the conference on Monday, September 18 at 10:45 AM.

WHO: Governor McMaster, Governor Kemp, Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Brouillette, Executive Director of the Southern States Energy Board Nemeth

WHAT: Press opportunity to discuss the Southern States Energy Board's conference

WHEN: Monday, September 18 at 10:45 AM

WHERE: The Westin Poinsett, Alexander Ballroom, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Note: All members of the media are invited to all plenary sessions and Monday’s luncheon session. More information, including a registration form and detailed agenda, can be found on the event page.