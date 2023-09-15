Enterprise Mobility Market

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions enable end-user companies to update, control, or erase data of mobile devices remotely, supporting market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Enterprise Mobility Market Expected to Reach USD 151.51 Billion by 2027 | Top Players such as - Sophos, Soti and VMware." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global enterprise mobility market was valued at USD 19.65 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 151.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/761

Surge in data & mobile devices in organizations and increase in cloud & mobile application in various industries drive the growth of the global enterprise mobility market. On the other hand, high implementation cost and lack of awareness in developing nations impede growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the rise in adoption of cloud-based technology among enterprises is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The global enterprise mobility market is segmented into component, solution type, deployment model, enterprise size, device type, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Depending on solution type, it is fragmented into mobile content management (MCM), mobile application management (MAM), mobile device management (MDM), mobile identity management and others.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/761

By solution type, the enterprise mobility market was led by the mobile device management solution segment in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of mobile devices in organizations and rise in need to manage these devices fuel the growth of this segment. However, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the need to protect sensitive data of organizations generated through various applications.

On the basis of deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based. Based on enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By device type, it is segregated into laptop, tablet and smartphones. As per industry vertical, the market is segregated into BFSI, healthcare, government & public sector, IT & telecom, retail, education, energy & utilities and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/761

Based on geography, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global enterprise mobility market, owing to the growing penetration of smartphones for business activities in Canada. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 30.9% from 2020 to 2027, due to the fact that the key players have established an inviolable market in countries such as India and China.

The key players profiled in the enterprise mobility market analysis are Amtel, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys, Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Soti, Inc., and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Furthermore, they have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-mobility-management-market/purchase-options

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.