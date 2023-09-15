King receives gift from Riksdag and Government marking 50 years on the throne

On 13 September, Speaker of the Riksdag Andreas Norlén and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson congratulated His Majesty The King on 50 years on the throne between 1973 and 2023. At a reception at the Royal Palace, they presented a gift from the Riksdag and the Government: an eight square metre tapestry based on a watercolour by artist Lars Lerin.

“We chose this gift to highlight and support Swedish art and handicrafts, which are important aspects of our country’s cultural heritage and cultural life. We are building on the longstanding tradition and style of gifts to the Swedish Royal Court. Our hope is that the tapestry will leave an indelible imprint of our times inside the Palace,” said Mr Norlén when the gift was presented.

“50 years is a long time, both for a person and for a whole country. During his time as Sweden’s Head of State, The King has witnessed enough fundamental social changes to fill bookshelf upon bookshelf. Let this artwork be a symbol of the entire Government’s gratitude for The King’s 50 years of hard work: for Sweden – with the times,” said Mr Kristersson.

The Riksdag and the Government gifted His Majesty the King with an eight square metre tapestry that will hang in one of the staircases at the Royal Palace. It is based on a watercolour by artist Lars Lerin entitled ‘Stone in Water’. Frida Lindberg was the creative director and it was woven by Ebba Bergström and Tova Vibrandt of Alice Lund Textilier.

Mr Lerin described his inspiration for the gift in the following way:

“You feel the weight of time in that staircase. I thought of the years that have passed, the people and ages that have come and gone, while the stone remains in the water and simply is. I wanted the stone to reflect the colour of the wall, but also add something light and airy – the sky touching the eternal horizon.”