GEORGIA, September 15 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today applauded the decision by the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Board of Directors to select metro Atlanta for a first-of-its-kind national training center and new headquarters. The Federation -- commonly referred to as U.S. Soccer -- approved the decision during its board meeting this morning, with the details of the facility still in development.

“Georgia is proud to welcome U.S. Soccer’s new headquarters and looks forward to working alongside them to build a new home for American soccer players and fans,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “For many decades, sports have been an essential part of Georgia's history and culture. Events like the 1996 Olympics laid the groundwork for current and upcoming major attractions like the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From hosting visitors to training the next generation of athletes, we're glad that this project will create new opportunities for local businesses and hardworking Georgians.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation is the exclusive governing body of soccer in the United States. The organization oversees the training and competition of the women’s and men’s national teams, the development of youth players, referee training, and growth of soccer’s popularity in the United States. All 27 of U.S. Soccer’s National Teams will use the facility, which will also serve as the headquarters for the organization.

“This National Training Center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “Investing in youth and adult programs as well as our Extended National Teams reflects our commitment to ensuring that players of all ages and backgrounds can find a home and thrive in this sport. These investments are a signal to our players, coaches, referees, members and fans that the future of U.S. Soccer is bright.”

Subject to execution of relevant agreements and the final U.S. Soccer Board’s decisions, the new facility will be located in the metro-Atlanta region. Atlanta is one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which will be played across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament will include 48 teams and 104 matches under a new expanded format, making it the largest FIFA World Cup in history.

“This training center and headquarters will create a new center of gravity for American soccer, right here in metro Atlanta," said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “There is no place better suited to boost U.S. Soccer’s nationwide effort to increase sports access for all communities, and we are incredibly proud to be the new home for world-class facilities hosting top-tier athletes.”

“Following the excitement of Atlanta’s selection as an official FIFA World Cup 2026 host city, today’s announcement by the U.S. Soccer Federation is an incredible achievement by everyone involved and will add momentum to planning the world’s largest sporting event,” said Dan Corso, President, Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta World Cup Host Committee. “Our state’s soccer profile has once again been elevated to the highest level and this announcement will continue the effort to grow the sport in our region.”

Senior Project Manager John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Georgia Power, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the University System of Georgia.

“It is an honor to celebrate U.S. Soccer’s decision to call Georgia home. Soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. With the excitement and popularity of Atlanta United, competitive men’s and women’s amateur soccer leagues, outreach programs extending soccer to underprivileged neighborhoods, and youth leagues across the state, Georgia is the perfect match,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our corporate and public partners in metro Atlanta have been dedicated to making the city somewhere people and business want to be, and they’ve done a fantastic job. We’re excited to welcome U.S. Soccer to Georgia!”

“Sports tourism is a popular and growing driver of economic impact in communities across the nation and here in Georgia,” said Mark Jaronski, GDEcD Chief Marketing Officer. “It complements convention business and inspires fans, athletes, and officials to come together through travel to cities like Atlanta – a global leader among sports destinations.”

Georgia’s tourism industry generated $73 billion in total economic impact and supported more than 442,600 jobs in 2022. The state welcomed nearly 167 million domestic visitors, resulting in $39.8 billion in visitor spending.

About U.S. Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the sport has grown tremendously at all levels and in all its forms. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, it has aligned its efforts around five strategic pillars: Grow the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Foster best playing environments through quality of referees and coaches, increased DEIB and participant safety; Develop winning teams through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues; Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Create a world-class organization through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent, progress in DEIB, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.